Your Weekend in Combat Sports

Friday February 8

8:00am: PIAA Team Wrestling State Championships (FloWrestling)

8:00am: 2019 Wildwood National Duals (FloWrestling)

5:00pm: Top Rank on ESPN: Ramirez vs. Zepeda Press Conference (ESPN+)

6:00pm: North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech (ACC Network)

6:30pm: Penn vs. Cornell (ESPN+)

7:00pm: UFC 234 Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Central Michigan vs. Buffalo (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Old Dominion vs. Ohio (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Michigan State vs. Northwestern (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Indiana vs. Rutgers (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Purdue vs. Stanford (FloWrestling)

7:30pm: Fight To Win Pro 101 (FloGrappling)

8:00pm: Iowa vs. Maryland (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: Nebraska vs. Minnesota (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: Oklahoma State vs. Air Force (FloWrestling)

8:30pm: Ohio State vs. Penn State (BigTen Network)

9:00pm: UFC 234 Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

10:00pm: Combate Americas: Mexicali (DAZN)

Saturday February 9

4:30am: 2019 Grand Prix Zagreb Open (FloWrestling)

8:00am: 2019 Wildwood National Duals (FloWrestling)

9:00am: PIAA Team Wrestling State Championships (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: Spartacus Fighting League 7 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

1:00pm: Pitt vs. Gardner-Webb (ESPN+)

1:00pm: Southern Illinois vs. Ohio (ESPN+)

1:00pm: Princeton vs. Cornell (ESPN+)

1:00pm: Duke vs. Virginia (ACC Network)

1:00pm: 2019 ADCC West Coast Trials (FloGrappling)

1:00pm: Ultimate Challnge MMA 58 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

1:30pm: Ansgar Fighting League MMA 18 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

4:00pm: Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield (ESPN3)

4:00pm: Penn vs. Columbia (ESPN+)

6:00pm: Top Rank on ESPN Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

6:30pm: UFC 234 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

7:00pm: Edinboro vs. Oklahoma (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Indiana vs. Stanford (FloWrestling)

7:30pm: Rey Vargas vs. Franklin Manzanilla/Alberto Machado vs. Andrew Cancio (DAZN)

8:00pm: UFC 234 Prelims (ESPN)

8:00pm: Pyramid Fights 10 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Dynasty Combat Sports 50 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Gervonta Davis vs. Hugo Ruiz/Erickson Lubin vs. Ishe Smith (Showtime)

10:00pm: UFC 234 ($64.99 Pay-Per-View)

10:00pm: Premier MMA Championship 11 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

Sunday February 10

1:00am: UFC 234 Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

4:30am: 2019 Grand Prix Zagreb Open (FloWrestling)

8:00am: 2019 Wildwood National Duals (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: Michigan vs. Northwestern (BigTen Network)

1:00pm: Pitt vs. NC State (ACC Network)

2:00pm: Princeton vs. Columbia (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Purdue vs. Rutgers (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Minnesota vs. Maryland (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Michigan State vs. Cleveland State (FloWrestling)

3:00pm: Wisconsin vs. Illinois (FloWrestling)

4:00pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

4:00pm: Wyoming vs. South Dakota State (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Jose Carlos Ramirez vs. Jose Zepeda/Hiroki Okada vs. Raymundo Beltran (ESPN)

Top-10 Viewing Options: After last weekend, BOY, do I need something to get that taste out of my mouth from Sunday. Great job, McVay.

1. UFC 234: It’s only a two-fight card, but goddamn, a damned amazing two fights they are.

2. Jose Carlos Ramirez vs. Jose Zepeda/Hiroki Okada vs. Raymundo Beltran: First Sunday after the NFL season, and ESPN throwing down huge fights on a Sunday night. I’ve been wondering why fight promotions don’t utilize Sundays more often, the viewers are there.

3. Rey Vargas vs. Franklin Manzanilla/Alberto Machado vs. Andrew Cancio: Not a loaded card for Golden Boy and DAZN, but a decent-enough one. Plus, Rey Vargas is always worth your time.

4. Gervonta Davis vs. Hugo Ruiz/Erickson Lubin vs. Ishe Smith: Unfortunately, because of Abner Mares’s last-minute injury, this drops this card a couple spots.

5. Fight To Win Pro 101: Now featuring judo! And F2W is coming strong, featuring Olympian Ryan Reser and fellow black belt Javier Torres.

6. Ohio State vs. Penn State: Two Big Ten hosses, including the defending three-time national champs. This is a must-watch.

7. 2019 ADCC West Coast Trials: The ADCC World Championships are the biggest and most prestigious jiu-jitsu tournaments in the world, they only happen bi-yearly and this year they’re coming back to the States! Specifically, they’re going down in SoCal again, so these tryouts are even more important than usual.

8. UFC 234 Post-Fight Show: Gonna be reeeaaal interesting to see the middleweight landscape after the top-two fights on the card.

9. 2019 Wildwood National Duals: The national champions and Olympians of tomorrow are rolling here. One of the most prestigious and biggest amateur wrestling tourney in the country.

10. PIAA Team Wrestling State Championships: OK, a personal choice, so give me this. Rep Erie well, ladies and gents.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

N/A

BOXING

5. Junior Welterweight Bout: Hiroki Okada (19-0) vs. Raymundo Beltran (35-8-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]

4. WBA “Regular” World Junior Lightweight Championship: Alberto Machado (c) (21-0) vs. Andrew Cancio (19-4-2) [Golden Boy on DAZN]

3. WBA “Super” World Junior Lightweight Championship: Gervonta Davis (c) (20-0) vs. Hugo Ruiz (39-4) [PBC on Showtime]

2. WBC World Junior Featherweight Championship: Rey Vargas (c) (32-0) vs. Franklin Manzanilla (18-4) [Golden Boy on DAZN]

1. WBC World Junior Welterweight Championship: Jose Carlos Ramirez (c) (23-0) vs. Jose Zepeda (30-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]

MMA

5. Women’s Flyweight Bout: Montana De La Rosa (9-4) vs. Nadia Kassem (5-0) [UFC 234]

4. Light Heavyweight Bout: Jim Crute (9-0) vs. Sam Alvey (33-11) [UFC 234]

3. Bantamweight Bout: Rani Yahya (26-9) vs. Ricky Simon (14-1) [UFC 234]

2. Middleweight Bout: Anderson Silva (34-8) vs. Israel Adesanya (15-0) [UFC 234]

1. UFC Middleweight Championship: Robert Whittaker (c) (20-4) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (15-3) [UFC 234]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 157lb Bout: #1 Jason Nolf (Penn State vs. #5 Ke-Shawn Hayes (Ohio State) [Ohio State vs. Penn State]

4. 184lb Bout: #1 Myles Martin (Ohio State) vs. #2 Shakur Rasheed (Penn State) [Ohio State vs. Penn State]

3. 197lb Bout: #1 Bo Nickal (Penn State) vs. #2 Kollin Moore (Ohio State) [Ohio State vs. Penn State]

2. Fight To Win Black Belt Super Heavyweight Masters Championship: Alexander Huddleston vs. Ricardo Feliciano [Fight To Win Pro 101]

1. 185 Black Belt Judo Bout: Javier Torres vs. Ryan Reser [Fight To Win Pro 101]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Nine cents! Nine goddamned cents. But it’s nine cents in the red! That’s three straight weeks in the plus-column! Folks, when you temper your expectations, you can never be disappointed.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Robert Whittaker

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Bo Nickal vs. Kollin Moore

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Erickson Lubin over Ishe Smith

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 234

Upset of the Week: Sam Alvey over Jim Crute

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Rey Vargas vs. Franklin Manzanilla