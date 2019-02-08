Floyd Mayweather calls Conor McGregor a 'knock-off' version of himself in Kevin Hart interview (Video)

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor squared off in the ring roughly 1.5 years ago, yet it seems like the talk between the two may never end.

There was a lot of trash talk heading into the fight — which the GOAT dominated, en route to his 50th victory, by the way — some of it hitting home, as it was rather personal. Mayweather, however, gave McGregor credit for hanging in tough and going a few rounds with him after the fight was over.

Since that time, the two have engaged in some trolling on social media, with a few pot shots mixed in. Mayweather also recently appeared on Kevin Hart’s “Cold As Balls” LOL Network video series, and he shared more thoughts on McGregor.

“He’s the Caucasian Floyd Mayweather … it’s a knock-off version … He’s a hell of a knock-off version.”

Mayweather did credit McGregor for getting into the ring with him.

“Yeah, I take my hat off to him,” he said. “He’s a dog.”

We’ll be monitoring McGregor’s social feeds in search of a response.