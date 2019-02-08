LeBron James, Bill Belichick share warm embrace after Lakers-Celtics game (Video)

The Lakers traveled to Boston for a primetime matchup with the Celtics on Thursday night, and a number of celebrities were in attendance to watch LeBron James and Co. ball out on the court.

Many of them were Patriots players and coaches, as the team was fresh off its win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII. The championship parade was on Tuesday, and it’s safe to say everyone in the Patriots organization has been doing a lot of celebrating this week.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his stunning girlfriend, Linda Holliday, were spotted courtside at the game (as you can see here). Belichick also mixed it up with James on the court afterward, as the two shared some words during a warm embrace.

Belichick already in off-season mode trying to recruit @KingJames to come play TE for the #Patriotspic.twitter.com/jMqYKkpWSq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 8, 2019

We’d love to know what was said.