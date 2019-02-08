Look: Aaron Rodgers' hot girlfriend Danica Patrick cheers him on at Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament
Look: Aaron Rodgers' hot girlfriend Danica Patrick cheers him on at Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament
By:
TSD Staff | February 8, 2019
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been enjoying the offseason, and now that the 2018 NFL season is officially over, he’s been stepping back into the spotlight.
Rodgers is participating in the 2019 Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament, and he teed off for the first time on Thursday morning. He has quite the celebrity pairing — playing alongside pro golfer Ho-Sung Choi, and actor Chris O’Donnell.
Here he is giving Choi some dap on the green.
Patrick posted a selfie from Pebble Beach as well.
Here’s another recent photo of Patrick on a golf course, this one from the Phoenix Open.
And a few more photos of the sports power couple.
Last night was a night I will never forget. Not only because it was so fun, but because of the people it took to get there and who are always in my corner. Haley, Allison, mom, dad, Brooke, Chase, maura, Jeff, Bennett, and all the writers, Valdez, Jimmy….. and of course this one❤️. It’s amazing when you find people you can lean on, and not worry about falling. Thank you. . Also, thank you to all of the other people who came to celebrate and show support! Kim, Jeff, Steph, Greg, Nate, Becca, Eric, Sarah, Lama T, Ed. Thank you. 🙌🏼 . Now what?! 😜
