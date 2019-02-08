Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Pascal Siakam

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Pascal Siakam

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Pascal Siakam

Feb 7, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) and Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter (15) (on court) fight for the ball during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

 

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Pascal Siakam – Toronto (vs Atlanta)

33 points, 12-20 FG, 7-9 FT, 2 3PTs, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

A spicy game from Spicy P pushed the undermanned Raptors over the lowly Hawks.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Get Pascal Siakam gear right here!

(The Hoops Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Hoops Manifesto, Updates

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home