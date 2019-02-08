Tony Romo hits ridiculous shot at Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Video)

Tony Romo is a man of many talents.

He quarterbacked the Cowboys for over a decade, leading the team to a number of playoff appearances during that time. Since that time, Romo has dazzled in the booth, calling his first Super Bowl last Sunday, and doing a pretty great job of it. He’s on track to become one of the best football broadcasters of all time.

Romo is also a great golfer. There was once talk that he could’ve become a professional golfer, had he not elected to pursue football. He recently showed that at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament, when he hit a ridiculous shot from the hospitality tent that was inches away from getting in the hole.

He also did this.

Tony Romo with some impressive touch chipping on the green from 90 feet pic.twitter.com/LIfHkhNd9F — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 8, 2019

Wow.