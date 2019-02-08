Tony Romo hits ridiculous shot at Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Video)

Tony Romo is a man of many talents.
He quarterbacked the Cowboys for over a decade, leading the team to a number of playoff appearances during that time. Since that time, Romo has dazzled in the booth, calling his first Super Bowl last Sunday, and doing a pretty great job of it. He’s on track to become one of the best football broadcasters of all time.
Romo is also a great golfer. There was once talk that he could’ve become a professional golfer, had he not elected to pursue football. He recently showed that at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament, when he hit a ridiculous shot from the hospitality tent that was inches away from getting in the hole.
He also did this.
Wow.
