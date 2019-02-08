NHL

Watch: Capitals' Tom Wilson Bloodies Ian Cole

NHL

Ian Cole lands a hit to the head of Evgeny Kuznetsov, then answers to Tom Wilson for the play. Wilson relentlessly feeds Cole his fists of fury.

Home