Watch: Capitals' Tom Wilson Bloodies Ian Cole

Ian Cole lands a hit to the head of Evgeny Kuznetsov, then answers to Tom Wilson for the play. Wilson relentlessly feeds Cole his fists of fury.
Follow us on Twitter @NHLShout and “Like” us on Facebook. You can also email us at info@nhlshout.com.
Ian Cole lands a hit to the head of Evgeny Kuznetsov, then answers to Tom Wilson for the play. Wilson relentlessly feeds Cole his fists of fury.
Follow us on Twitter @NHLShout and “Like” us on Facebook. You can also email us at info@nhlshout.com.
Andrei Vasilevskiy is sprawled in the crease but still manages to make a remarkable save on Brayden Schenn in the first period. Follow us (…)
The Pelicans have apparently elected to begin trading away a few of their assets — probably moving toward a rebuild, given the (…)
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been enjoying the offseason, and now that the 2018 NFL season is officially over, he’s been (…)
WWE is currently loaded with talent, and there has been an issue with properly using many of them. Although a recent wave of NXT talent has (…)
It’s no secret that Odell Beckham Jr. and Cam Newton are among the NFL players with the most fashion sense. Not only that, the two (…)
IN A NUTSHELL Soooooo…I wrote a lot of the first draft of this thinking the Boston Celtics would enjoy THE SWEET (…)
The NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone, and while it was not the most exciting deadline to date, there was still plenty of action. (…)
The Pacers handed LeBron James the worst loss of his career on Tuesday, so it was going to be extremely tough to top that 42-point (…)
Boxing is a sport that is the most popular sports in the combat sports category and its champions earn way more money than any other sports (…)
India after winning the ODI series in New Zealand is looking ominous heading into the T20 matches. The squad for the T20 series against New (…)
Comments