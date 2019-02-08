WWE Announces Ronda Rousey’s ‘Elimination Chamber’ Opponent

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey already has a date with Becky Lynch set for WrestleMania 35, as the two will clash for the Title in a match which could potentially see the addition of Charlotte Flair.

But before Rousey heads to WrestleMania, she will have to defend her title at the upcoming Elimination Chamber PPV on February 27th, and it is possible, however not confirmed, that she could defend the title at Fastlane in March.

WWE has announced Rousey will be facing Ruby Riott at Elimination Chamber this month, and the news comes during a week in which Rousey made quick work of Riott’s stablemates Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan on Monday Night Raw. Rousey battled the Riott Squad members in two separate singles matches, tapping them both out to the arm bar submission hold. Rousey then challenged Ruby Riott to face her, after dispatching Logan and Morgan, but Riott declined the opportunity to face the Champion.

Ruby Riott responded to the PPV title match announcement by Tweeting, “let’s do this Rowdy,” while Liv Morgan issued a Tweet looking ahead to her Elimination Chamber match which will see her and Logan team up for a chance to become the first-ever WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

“Almost one year & three months ago, the #RiottSquad debuted at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas,” Tweeted Morgan. “In nine days, everything comes full circle & we all leave that same building as champions.“ Rousey has yet to comment on the Elimination Chamber match, as her last Tweet was aimed at her WrestleMania opponent, Becky Lynch.

The bout between Rousey and Riott at Elimination Chamber will be Riott’s first shot at winning singles gold in WWE, and should she successfully win the title, she would go on to defend it against Lynch at WrestleMania 35.

As for Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan, the two will compete inside the Elimination Chamber structure against the teams of Carmella and Naomi, The IIconics, Tamina and Nia Jax, Bayley and Sasha Banks and Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.