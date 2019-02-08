WWE News: Roman Reigns Appearing On TV, 'Fastlane' Gets New Main Event, Mark Henry Vows To End Bad Talent Behavior

According to Sports Illustrated, WWE star Roman Reigns, who is on a hiatus from the company as he battles leukemia, will be making a guest appearance on the Nickelodeon show Cousins For Life.

On the show, Reigns plays the role of Rodney, Millie’s father, and in the above clip, his character becomes angry when his vegetable garden is destroyed by a pet pig named Arthur.

Triple Threat Main Event Advertised For ‘Fastlane’

WWE’s final PPV stop before WrestleMania 35 will be the Fastlane PPV, taking place on March 10th at the Q Arena in Cleveland.

Local advertisements previously announced Daniel Bryan vs AJ Styles for the WWE Title at the PPV, however updated advertisements are now listing Samoa Joe as competing in the bout as well. Below is the updated card, which of course is subject to change.

WWE Title Match:

-Daniel Bryan (c) vs Samoa Joe vs AJ Styles

WWE IC Title Match:

-Bobby Lashley (c) vs Finn Balor

-Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair

Mark Henry Vows To End Bad Behavior In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently appeared on the NotSam Wrestling Podcast, and during the interview Henry called for an end to poor locker room behavior in WWE.

“Me being gone this last year and a half, there’s a lot of stuff that’s happened in the locker room that would’ve never happened under my watch,” said Henry, h/t to Pro Wrestling Sheet for the transcription. “People arguing and fussing about stuff. There’s been a couple of people be habitually late, which Vince hates. But he don’t have Taker or Me. Booker’s not there — only at TV. Big Show’s been injured. So all the guys that hold peoples’ face to the fire is not there. That shit is finna come to an abrupt stop. Because I will be at all pay-per-views now. We’re gonna reestablish the chain-of-command. People used to call it ‘the stooges’. You can call me whatever you wanna call me. But what you wont do is make the business look bad.”