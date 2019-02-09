Arian Foster rips Baker Mayfield, starts Twitter war

Former NFL running back Arian Foster backed up the salt truck on Saturday, for some reason, seemingly out of nowhere.

It’s unclear if Foster and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield have had any interactions in the past, or the tweet that was posted on Saturday. Whatever the reason, Foster posted a reply to a video of Mayfield dancing, and he essentially called out the Browns quarterback for having a bit too much fun.

Mayfield responded just a few hours later, essentially acknowledging that Foster was being salty.

Respected you before this… I get it dog, you’re too cool to show any personality. Everybody’s different, though. No need to speak on it. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) February 9, 2019

Foster should realize that he had his time in the spotlight, but now his NFL career is over. It’s time to let the young bucks have their fun on the field. If Foster doesn’t enjoy that, then he can simply watch something else. It’s that simple.