Best Channels To Watch Whittaker vs Gastelum Live Stream Online

Robert Whittaker will take on Kelvin Gastelum on the 10th of February 2019 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Comparing the winning streak of both the fighting champions, they are like two peas in a pod.

While Whittaker (20-4) has been pronounced as one of the best UFC fighters; Gastelum (15-3) is considered to be a top-notch competitor and is predicted to pose some danger for the middleweight champion. The match will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fight Pass.

How to watch Whittaker vs Gastelum live streaming free online?

A number channels both on cable and off cable are available for the fans of UFC. You can live stream UFC 234 on some devices including PlayStation 3 and 4, Amazon Fire, Google Chromecast, iOS, and Android devices, etc.

Fox Sports 1

This is the most fantastic channel to get live access to UFC 234 primarily for the viewers of the USA. So, you catch all the live moments of the game via its internet-based coverage and dispense with the need of a cable connection. It is free, and users have to sign up on the channel’s website and begin their streaming. You can also use the Fox Sports app on your smartphones and watch the game without any hassles.

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime has been the most comfortable platform where sports fans can watch their favorite games with live coverage of every action. To watch UFC 234 live, you have to log in to your account and click to order the game. Users will have to pay $64.99 to stream the game in HD. Some devices are supported for Amazon Prime such as Amazon Fire Stick, Fire TV, Fire tablets, Roku, Google TV, TiVo, Nvidia Shield, PlayStation 3, etc.

Playstation Vue

Fighting fans have who are fishing for the best medium to watch UFC 234 in high quality, have got a one-stop solution at PlayStation Vue. The platform of Playstation Vue will cost the users somewhere $49.99-$79.99 per month. It also offers a 5-days trial period where you can test their services and proceed with buying its subscription plan. PlayStation Vue provides a $ 10 Sports Pack which comes with the Core, Elite, and Ultra subscriptions.

Fubo TV

Fubo TV has become one of the biggest platforms to showcase entertainment and lifestyle channels. They dole out different plans for the users out of which the starting plan is available for $45 per month which will give a whole host of more than 75 channels. Fubo TV can run on various devices including Fire TV and Roku devices. Users can check out its 7-days trial period offer to get the hang of their services before buying their premium plans.

BT Sports 1

BT Sports 1 is another fantastic platform which caters to sports fans across the world. Viewers of UFC 234 can explore exclusive updates on matches, latest news, videos, fixtures, results about the game. Enjoy fighting like never before on super cool HD experience at the channels of BT TV.

Sony TEN 2

UFC fans that have been waiting for the match between Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum can stream it online on Sony TEN 2. It is a paid TV sports network where all the major sports are live streamed. So, UFC 234 viewers can watch some marvelous stunts and punches of the fighters in the ring live on their TVs.

Conclusion

UFC 234 is about to start, and fans can choose either paid or free choices depending upon their personal preferences. Go through these channels and select the best option to enjoy UFC 234 live without any interruptions.