For The Timberwolves, This Season Is A Lost Season

Dear Timberwolves fans,
Let’s grade the trades the Timberwolves made at the deadline:
They deserve……an F.
Not an F for fail. An F for F—Fh—Fudge!
The Timberwolves, who could have done something, chose to do nothing at the trade deadline.
