Oilers Gameday vs San Jose: We're Gonna Need A Bigger Boat

The Oilers are back in action tonight as they host the San Jose Sharks, a team that has outscored Edmonton 14-6 in their last two meetings. Those Oiler losses were emblematic of the team’s problems this season, and a -8 goal differential was actually favourable to the boys in blue.

As it stands right now, the Oilers are 2 points out of a playoff spot but they have played at an 80 point pace, which will not be enough to actually make the playoffs.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Keys to the Game

Edmonton

Don’t let San Jose score on the first shot, or in the first 3 minutes, or at all.

For real though, the Oilers need to tighten up defensively in the first 5 minutes of the game, or they’re going to find themselves down 2-0 before the first TV timeout.

San Jose

Lots of pucks to the net, and lots of traffic in front. It’s no secret that the Oilers are pretty weak defensively and seem to get caught flat-footed. It’s an easy flaw to expose.

Players to Watch

Edmonton

Connor McDavid, obviously

Leon Draisaitl is on a bit of a heater lately, so look for him to try to work his magic.

San Jose

Even without Erik Karlsson in the lineup, the Sharks have a lot of weapons but Joe Thornton is at the top of the list, if only because he has the potential to score 4 goals every game.

Projected Lineups

Edmonton

Draisaitl – McDavid – Rattie

Lucic – RNH – Chiasson

Khaira – Malone – Kassian

Rieder – Brodziak – Puljujarvi

Klefbom – Larsson

Nurse – Russell

Manning – Gravel

Talbot

San Jose

Meier – Couture – Pavelski

Kane – Hertl – Donskoi

Sorensen – Thornton – LaBanc

Goodrow – Gambrell – Karlsson

Simek – Burns

Vlasic – Heed

Dillon – Braun

Jones

Notes

The Oilers are in a precarious position, and need to win about 8 games in a row in order to get themselves out of the spot they’re in.

If only they had two of the top-10 scorers in the league on the roster.