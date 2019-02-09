MMA Manifesto

Robert Whittaker Out of UFC 234 Main Event With Hernia

February 9, 2019

Robert Whittaker will have to wait a little longer to defend his UFC middleweight championship.

Whittaker was to defend against Kelvin Gastelum in the UFC 234 main event at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The native Australian has reportedly been diagnosed with a hernia that requires surgery today.

With that match scrapped, Anderson Silva vs. Israel Adesanya will now serve as the new headliner, according to ESPN.  Check out the updated UFC 234 fight card here.

 

