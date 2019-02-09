Robert Whittaker Out of UFC 234 Main Event With Hernia

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Robert Whittaker will have to wait a little longer to defend his UFC middleweight championship.

Whittaker was to defend against Kelvin Gastelum in the UFC 234 main event at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The native Australian has reportedly been diagnosed with a hernia that requires surgery today.

BREAKING NEWS: Robert Whittaker is OUT of his middleweight title defense against Kevin Gastelum. pic.twitter.com/ZfPUEn9YQM — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 9, 2019

With that match scrapped, Anderson Silva vs. Israel Adesanya will now serve as the new headliner, according to ESPN. Check out the updated UFC 234 fight card here.