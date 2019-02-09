San Diego Fleet QB Mike Bercovici destroyed by massive hit from San Antonio Commanders LB (Video)

The Alliance of American Football officially kicked off on Saturday, with the league having its inaugural games being played during the weekend that followed the Super Bowl.

Fans and analysts seemed to enjoy the action, as the games were played at a high speed, and there were some noted adjustments to bring fans closer to the action. The higher level of transparency, combined with the number of former NFL players that were on the field, appeared to really resonate with football aficionados, and it will be interesting to see what the ratings for the two games were.

Those who tuned in to watch the San Diego Fleet and San Antonio Commanders square off saw action right out of the gate, when quarterback Mike Bercovici was hit so hard that his helmet popped off. Commanders linebacker Shaan Washington came flying off the edge and drilled the Fleet quarterback, causing the ball to pop out of his hand, just before he was preparing to throw.

Bercovici showed how tough he is by remaining in the game after absorbing that massive hit.