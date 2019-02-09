This video of Patrick Mahomes playing basketball has Chiefs fans, general manager concerned

It’s no secret that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a two-sport athlete, as he would’ve likely embarked on a baseball career, had he not chosen football.

But what we didn’t know is that Mahomes can also ball — on the court. And not just at an amateur level, he’s actually pretty good at it, which this video shows.

This brings up an interesting topic of discussion, as the Chiefs clearly don’t want their franchise quarterback for the next decade getting injured playing pickup basketball. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach clearly was not happy about it.

“As soon as I saw it, it probably took me about two seconds to call his agent and tell him that was a big no-no,” Veach said Thursday onWHB Radio, as transcribed by The Kansas City Star. “The Kingdom can rest assure that we have that under control: no more basketball for Pat.”

That sounds good on paper, but unless the Chiefs put a clause in his contract that prevents Mahomes from playing basketball, he can actually do whatever he wants. He’d clearly be taking a big risk if he does that, though.