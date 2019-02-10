Look: Kendall Jenner caught gawking at LeBron James during game, sparking memes

Kendall Jenner has been dating Sixers star Ben Simmons on and off for roughly a year now, but that didn’t stop her from admiring one of the greatest players to ever suit up and play in the NBA — which she did on Sunday.
Jenner was seated courtside for the Lakers-Sixers game at Wells Fargo Center, and she appeared to be enjoying the action. She also looked to be enjoying LeBron James, which we saw during a stoppage of play late in the second quarter. James was standing in front of Jenner at the time, and she was caught staring right at him, with a big smile on her face.
The memes followed soon after.
We wonder what Simmons thought of Jenner’s facial expression, given that it’s now gone viral.
