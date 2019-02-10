Look: Kendall Jenner caught gawking at LeBron James during game, sparking memes

Kendall Jenner has been dating Sixers star Ben Simmons on and off for roughly a year now, but that didn’t stop her from admiring one of the greatest players to ever suit up and play in the NBA — which she did on Sunday.

Jenner was seated courtside for the Lakers-Sixers game at Wells Fargo Center, and she appeared to be enjoying the action. She also looked to be enjoying LeBron James, which we saw during a stoppage of play late in the second quarter. James was standing in front of Jenner at the time, and she was caught staring right at him, with a big smile on her face.

I just want someone to look at me, the way Kendall Jenner was looking at LeBron in this Lakers / 76ers game. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yk3fniyphY — throughouttheassociation (@associationvibe) February 10, 2019

The memes followed soon after.

The real reason LeBron James lost to Kendall Jenner and the Sixers. 😂 pic.twitter.com/yQKzOqYUA6 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 11, 2019

"Ben Simmons starting playing reckless and doing crazy things like shooting threes after this happened". @KendallJenner's wandering eye lands on @KingJames. 👀😂https://t.co/kYYQOlATwA pic.twitter.com/5y69wqvmVJ — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) February 11, 2019

We wonder what Simmons thought of Jenner’s facial expression, given that it’s now gone viral.