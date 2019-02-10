Look: Odell Beckham Jr. spotted at Gervonta Davis-Hugo Ruiz fight

A number of celebrities hit up Dignity Health Sports Park to watch rising star Gervonta Davis take on Hugo Ruiz on Saturday night.

Davis was the listed favorite, and understandably so. He’s a flashy, fun-to-watch boxer, and he’s attracting the attention from many in the sports world. Check out everyone who was in the building for the big fight.

Big celebrity turnout – including some of the biggest stars in the world – to see Gervonta Davis tonight, including: Drake

Lil Wayne

Meek Mill

Odell Beckham

Antonio Brown

Birdman

Jeezy Great indicator of Tank's popularity & star power. #DavisRuiz — Stephen Espinoza (@StephenEspinoza) February 10, 2019

The interesting takeaway is that many of these guys were in Atlanta for Super Bowl Week.

Anyway, here’s a shot of OBJ walking around before the two squared off in the ring.

OBJ just happens to find himself at the hottest sporting events, especially those in LA.