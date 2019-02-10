The Most Anticipated Poker Events of 2019

Shuffle up & Deal for An Action-Packed 2019 Poker Calendar

The 2019 poker calendar has already kicked off in earnest. Poker players across the spectrum, casual players and high rollers alike are chomping at the bit to cash in on the action. Every year, poker aficionados lick their lips in anticipation as the world’s premier poker tournaments are showcased in grand style. These contests include internationally celebrated poker tournaments like the WSOP (World Series of Poker) featured at the Rio All Suites Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The WPT (World Poker Tour) Cruise is a highly anticipated affair taking place aboard the luxurious Royal Caribbean ‘Oasis of the Sea’ liner in the resplendent Mediterranean. Other exciting events include the APT in Taiwan, the APPT in Korea, the WPT in Choctaw, the EPT in Madrid, the WSOPE, and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Poker Open in Hollywood Florida.

Poker players and aspiring poker players routinely seek out high-paying online poker tournaments and land-based poker tournaments, and prepare for them in earnest by fine-tuning their poker strategy, bankroll management techniques, and tournament selection. A poker calendar is a good place to start. Players fill the calendar with a listing of their preferred poker tournaments, and how to go about qualifying for them. Poker satellites are a great place to start, and are routinely hosted by leading online poker rooms such as 888poker. For a low fee, or a zero-entry fee, players can compete for their spot at one of most anticipated poker contests such as the WSOP, Aussie Millions, ANZPT, APT and EPT. Below is a listing of 2019’s featured poker tournaments.

Poker Tournament Details & Entry Requirements

In January 2019, 49 series of poker tournaments are featured. Some of the notable tournaments in January include The Deepstack Extravaganza (January, 28, 2019 – February 25, 2019) at the Venetian Hotel & Casino, in Las Vegas Nevada.

In February 2019, 39 series of poker tournaments are featured. These include the prestigious Aussie Millions at the Crown Casino, in Melbourne, Australia. Other notable events in February include the Wynn Classic poker tournament at the Wynn Las Vegas, and the 2019 APT in Taiwan. This tournament is hosted by the Chinese Texas Hold’em Poker Association, of Taipei.

March 2019 is an incredibly busy month for poker fans. 48 series of poker tournaments are being held, including the illustrious LA Poker Classic, at the Commerce Casino in California. Another major event is the Tampa Poker Classic, at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino, in Tampa Florida. Arguably the biggest event of Q1 2019 is the 2019 WPT Kick-Off Weekend at the Thunder Valley Casino Resort, in Lincoln, California. Various other WPT DeepStacks tournaments will be taking place in Vietnam, Maryland and beyond.

April 2019 features 33 poker series. These include several important WSOP circuit contests in Los Angeles, Czech Republic, Las Vegas, Iowa, and beyond. The WSOP is the most celebrated poker tournament of all, and features prominently among poker players.

May 2019 features 26 series of poker tournaments being held all over the world. Notable among them are the APT in the Philippines, the EPT in Monte Carlo, the WPT in Choctaw, and the 2019 World Series of Poker at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, in Las Vegas Nevada.

June 2019 is a quiet month for poker tournaments. Only 8 series are featured, including the CPPT VII DeepStack championship poker series at the Venetian Hotel & Casino, in Las Vegas, Nevada, the 2019 World Series of Poker, the APTA in Korea, and the 2019 Cheap & Deep event in Minnesota.

July 2019 features 8 poker series. These include the continuation of the WSOP in Las Vegas, Nevada, the APT in Vietnam, and the 2019 Summer Series.

August 2019 features 7 poker series, notably the SHR Poker Open in Hollywood Florida, the Alaska Cruise, and the MSPT Regional, in Minnesota.

September and October feature just 6 poker tournaments combined, including the 2019 Labor Day tournament at Ocean’s 11 Casino, in Oceanside California, and the 2019 World Series of Poker Europe, at Kings Casino in Rozvadov. The iconic World Poker Tour cruise takes place on the Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Sea liner, in the first week of September. This prestigious tournament is a highly anticipated event for poker aficionados.

In November, poker players get to enjoy 6 poker tournaments including the Rock ‘n’ Roll Poker Open at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

December features a sprinkling of tournaments including the Bahamas Cruise with Card Player Cruises, and the 2019 Fun in the Sun Poker Open in Hollywood, Florida.

There is a significant number of online poker tournaments being hosted by different poker networks. These are readily available to poker players on Mac, PC, and mobile devices. For a small buy-in players can compete for monster pots at their preferred online poker rooms.