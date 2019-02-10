UFC 234 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Despite being on the losing side of the ledger last night in Melbourne, Anderson Silva still left the Rod Laver Arena the top earner at UFC 234.

Before we go any further, we should note that international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 15,238

Gate: $2,470,088 (U.S.)

Anderson Silva: $670,000 ($600,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Israel Adesanya: $178,000 ($62,000 to show, $62,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Montana De La Rosa: $81,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Devonte Smith: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Rani Yahya: $70,000 ($50,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sam Alvey: $65,000 ($50,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kyung Ho Kang: $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ricky Simon: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Shane Young: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Lando Vannata: $30,000 ($25,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Teruto Ishihara: $30,000 ($25,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jim Crute: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Kai Kara-France: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jalin Turner: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jonathan Martinez: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Dong Hyun Ma: $21,000 ($16,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Austin Arnett: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nadia Kassem: $15,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Marcos Mariano: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Raulian Paiva: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Callan Porter: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Wuliji Buren: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

