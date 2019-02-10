Watch Trent Richardson spike ball after scoring TD for first AAF penalty of all time

NFL fans tuned in to watch Trent Richardson on the football field Sunday, when he suited up for the Birmingham Iron, for their game against the Memphis Express.
He rushed for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game, receiving a handoff on a draw play and finding the end zone from a few yards out.
He spiked the hell out of the ball afterward, though, with it bouncing into the stands. For some reason, that earned him a penalty, which seemed like a weak call.
It looks like T-Rich is still making his presence felt on the field, on some level at least.
