Watch Trent Richardson spike ball after scoring TD for first AAF penalty of all time

NFL fans tuned in to watch Trent Richardson on the football field Sunday, when he suited up for the Birmingham Iron, for their game against the Memphis Express.

He rushed for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game, receiving a handoff on a draw play and finding the end zone from a few yards out.

TOUCHDOWN BIRMINGHAM Trent Richardson scores the first TD in @aafiron history. pic.twitter.com/ekgOtGunDb — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 10, 2019

He spiked the hell out of the ball afterward, though, with it bouncing into the stands. For some reason, that earned him a penalty, which seemed like a weak call.

Trent Richardson given the first bad penalty in AAF history after spiking ball into stands: https://t.co/jWBrkQCoPn pic.twitter.com/QvVuTrkAYP — Deadspin (@Deadspin) February 10, 2019

It looks like T-Rich is still making his presence felt on the field, on some level at least.