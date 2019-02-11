Bill Belichick's boat gets an update after Super Bowl win (Photo)

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s boat is the best humble brag, and now it’s been updated to reflect what happened just over one week ago.

Belichick and his staff completely outcoached Sean McVay’s gang, and his team emerged victorious in Super Bowl LIII by a 13-3 margin. It was an impressive performance on the defensive side of the ball by the Patriots, who have made a habit of getting the most out of their players, no matter what.

As such, Belichick’s “Rings” boat in the Narragansett Bay has received an update to show that he now has an eight Super Bowl ring.

Bill Belichick has renamed and repainted his boat to VIII Rings eight days after Super Bowl 53. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZrOIZpVn7A — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) February 11, 2019

Belichick no longer cruises in that powerboat himself, as it’s no longer for personal use. He donated it to Sail Newport in 2017.