John Dorsey explains why Browns signed Kareem Hunt, even with NFL suspension looming

Former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt may still be on the commissioner’s exempt list, but that didn’t prevent the Browns from taking a flyer on him.

The Browns announced that they signed Hunt to a one-year deal on Monday, worth just a bit more than the league minimum, with some incentives sprinkled in. This move reunited Hunt with John Dorsey — the general manager that initially drafted him.

No other NFL teams appeared to be interested in Hunt at this time, as they were likely waiting to see what suspension would be handed down by the league, in the wake of his hotel assault video. Dorsey spoke to reporters on Monday, and he explained the reasoning behind the move. He did say that the act by Hunt was “egregious,” but added that the running back is “remorseful.”

“I believe he will be a better man today than he was yesterday,” Dorsey said.

#Browns John Dorsey on why he believes Kareem Hunt deserves a second chance pic.twitter.com/4DzXPWgIdJ — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 11, 2019

Here’s where we share our conspiracy theory. It’s possible that Dorsey had the hotel assault video leaked, in hopes of signing Hunt after the fallout. We haven’t heard anything concrete to back up our theory, but it is possible. Crazier things have happened.

