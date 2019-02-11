Look: Michael Jordan spotted at Dean Smith Center for Virginia-UNC game

The GOAT was in the building at Chapel Hill for one of the best ACC games of the season so far.

UNC and Virginia squared off at Dean Smith Center, and Michael Jordan was spotted before and during the contest. Maybe he was scouting players, or maybe he just wanted to see how they looked in Jordan brand gear.

Whatever the reason, the GOAT elected to take in the game, and you can see some shots of him below.

Michael Jordan at UNC tonight for UNC-Virginia 🏀🐏 pic.twitter.com/qeGSctKQop — HeelsUpdates (@HeelsUpdates) February 12, 2019

The power Michael Jordan has over people is insane. He just made this man stand up using a spell of some sort pic.twitter.com/wdv91olIPM — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) February 12, 2019

MJ picked a great game to go to, as the Tar Heels were coming off a thrilling comeback win at home against Miami. As such, it was a potential letdown spot for them, and that’s exactly what happened, with the Cavs taking a seven-point lead into the half, and eventually emerging victorious, 69-61.