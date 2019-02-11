Major Update On Kevin Owens' WWE Return

Kevin Owens has announced when he will return to WWE. The announcement came during the February 11 edition of Monday Night Raw and now fans are left to wonder what will happen with the former Universal champion.

There are questions surrounding KO because he said that he would return to action in “a month or so.” That means he will be back sometime in March, which is a bit late to build any sort of comprehensive storyline for WrestleMania 35 on April 7.

He also mentioned that he doesn’t know if he will be back on Monday Night Raw or perhaps come back to SmackDown Live. This likely comes as a surprise to many WWE fans, who just assumed that Owens would be back on the red brand, where he was a top guy. The next Superstar Shake-Up will take place on April 15 and 16, so the timing for a roster switch definitely seems off.

The blue brand does represent some intriguing possibilities however. Much of that has to do with the current roster of SmackDown Live. That roster includes AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio and Mustafa Ali, all of whom would make great opponents for KO.

But there’s always the chance that Owens could come back and pick a fight with WWE champion Daniel Bryan. That may not have seemed like an option before but it may very well be an option now. The reason for that has to do with Owens’ words during his announcement on Raw.

KO spoke about spending time with his wife and kids over the past few months. Owens was indeed flanked by his family in a bowling alley, where he seemed to be having a great time. Kevin looked less like a despicable heel and more like a content family man who misses the ring. Could that be the man that returns to WWE?

The fact is that Owens’ character has been depicted as a lovable villain from the moment he first came to WWE. So it’s possible that this promo was just more of the same. But if there is a chance that he could come back as the hero, it’s worth the effort if it means that WWE would actually be trying something different for one of its top guys.