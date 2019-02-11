NBA All-Star Weekend Betting Odds

Got this press release today:

Bookmaker.eu has released odds for the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend. Steph Curry is the online oddsmaker’s favorite to win the Mountain Dew 3-Point contest over a field consisting of his younger brother Seth Curry and last year’s champion Devin Booker. The Slam Dunk Contest is the crown jewel of All-Star Weekend, and Bookmaker.eu is predicting that Dennis Smith Jr. will take home the title of this year’s champion.

Current odds here-https://www.bookmaker.eu/live-lines/basketball/nba-all-star-weekend?c=2-11

Who will win the 2019 Taco Bell Skills Challenge?

De’Aaron Fox, Kings +300

Trae Young, Hawks +400

Luka Doncic, Mavericks +400

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets +500

Mike Conley, Grizzlies +550

Jayson Tatum, Celtics +550

Kyle Kuzma, Lakers +700

Nikola Vucevic, Magic +800

Who will win the 2019 Moutain Dew 3-Point Contest?

Stephen Curry, Warriors +200

Buddy Hield, Kings +450

Devin Booker, Suns +500

Seth Curry, Trail Blazers +600

Joe Harris, Nets +700

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers +800

Danny Green, Raptors +1000

Khris Middleton, Bucks +1000

Kemba Walker, Hornets +1500

Dirk Nowitzki, Mavericks +2000

Who will win the 2019 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest?

Dennis Smith Jr., Knicks +150

John Collins, Hawks +200

Miles Bridges, Hornets +275

Hamidou Diallo, Thunder +300

Who will be the 2019 NBA All-Star Game MVP?

LeBron James +400

Giannis Antetokounmpo +500

Kevin Durant (LBJ) +700

Stephen Curry (GIA) +800

Joel Embiid (GIA) +850

Kemba Walker (GIA) +900

Kyrie Irving (LBJ) +900

Paul George (GIA) +900

Anthony Davis (LBJ) +1200

James Harden (LBJ) +1200

Kawhi Leonard (LBJ) +1200

Russell Westbrook (GIA) +1500

Dwyane Wade (LBJ) +3000

Ben Simmons (LBJ) +2500

Blake Griffin (GIA) +4000

Bradley Beal (LBJ) +4500

Damian Lillard (LBJ) +4500

Karl-Anthony Towns (LBJ) +4500

Klay Thompson (LBJ) +4500

Dirk Nowitzki (GIA) +6000

LaMarcus Aldridge (LBJ) +6000

Kyle Lowry (GIA) +7500

Nikola Jokic (GIA) +7500

Khris Middleton (GIA) +9000

D’Angelo Russell (GIA) +10000

Nikola Vucevic (GIA) +10000

Who will be the 2019 NBA All-Star Rising Stars MVP?

Ben Simmons (Phi) +400

Luka Doncic (Dal) +400

Donovan Mitchell (Uta) +800

Jayson Tatum (Bos) +800

Deandre Ayton (Pho) +1000

Kyle Kuzma (Lal) +1000

Bogdan Bogdanovic (Sac) +1200

De’Aaron Fox (Sac) +1200

Lauri Markkanen (Chi) +1200

OG Anunoby (Tor) +1200

Trae Young (Atl) +1500

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Mem) +2000

John Collins (Atl) +2000

Kevin Knox (Nyk) +2000

Marvin Bagley III (Sac) +2000

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Lac) +2000

Cedi Osman (Cle) +3500

Jarrett Allen (Bkn) +4000

Josh Okogie (Min) +4000

Rodions Kurucs (Bkn) +4000