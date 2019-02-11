NBA All-Star Weekend Betting Odds

Got this press release today:
Bookmaker.eu has released odds for the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend. Steph Curry is the online oddsmaker’s favorite to win the Mountain Dew 3-Point contest over a field consisting of his younger brother Seth Curry and last year’s champion Devin Booker. The Slam Dunk Contest is the crown jewel of All-Star Weekend, and Bookmaker.eu is predicting that Dennis Smith Jr. will take home the title of this year’s champion.
Current odds here-https://www.bookmaker.eu/live-lines/basketball/nba-all-star-weekend?c=2-11
Who will win the 2019 Taco Bell Skills Challenge?
De’Aaron Fox, Kings +300
Trae Young, Hawks +400
Luka Doncic, Mavericks +400
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets +500
Mike Conley, Grizzlies +550
Jayson Tatum, Celtics +550
Kyle Kuzma, Lakers +700
Nikola Vucevic, Magic +800
Who will win the 2019 Moutain Dew 3-Point Contest?
Stephen Curry, Warriors +200
Buddy Hield, Kings +450
Devin Booker, Suns +500
Seth Curry, Trail Blazers +600
Joe Harris, Nets +700
Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers +800
Danny Green, Raptors +1000
Khris Middleton, Bucks +1000
Kemba Walker, Hornets +1500
Dirk Nowitzki, Mavericks +2000
Who will win the 2019 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest?
Dennis Smith Jr., Knicks +150
John Collins, Hawks +200
Miles Bridges, Hornets +275
Hamidou Diallo, Thunder +300
Who will be the 2019 NBA All-Star Game MVP?
LeBron James +400
Kevin Durant (LBJ) +700
Stephen Curry (GIA) +800
Joel Embiid (GIA) +850
Kemba Walker (GIA) +900
Kyrie Irving (LBJ) +900
Paul George (GIA) +900
Anthony Davis (LBJ) +1200
James Harden (LBJ) +1200
Kawhi Leonard (LBJ) +1200
Russell Westbrook (GIA) +1500
Dwyane Wade (LBJ) +3000
Ben Simmons (LBJ) +2500
Blake Griffin (GIA) +4000
Bradley Beal (LBJ) +4500
Damian Lillard (LBJ) +4500
Karl-Anthony Towns (LBJ) +4500
Klay Thompson (LBJ) +4500
Dirk Nowitzki (GIA) +6000
LaMarcus Aldridge (LBJ) +6000
Kyle Lowry (GIA) +7500
Nikola Jokic (GIA) +7500
Khris Middleton (GIA) +9000
D’Angelo Russell (GIA) +10000
Nikola Vucevic (GIA) +10000
Who will be the 2019 NBA All-Star Rising Stars MVP?
Ben Simmons (Phi) +400
Luka Doncic (Dal) +400
Donovan Mitchell (Uta) +800
Jayson Tatum (Bos) +800
Deandre Ayton (Pho) +1000
Kyle Kuzma (Lal) +1000
Bogdan Bogdanovic (Sac) +1200
De’Aaron Fox (Sac) +1200
Lauri Markkanen (Chi) +1200
OG Anunoby (Tor) +1200
Trae Young (Atl) +1500
Jaren Jackson Jr. (Mem) +2000
John Collins (Atl) +2000
Kevin Knox (Nyk) +2000
Marvin Bagley III (Sac) +2000
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Lac) +2000
Cedi Osman (Cle) +3500
Jarrett Allen (Bkn) +4000
Josh Okogie (Min) +4000
Rodions Kurucs (Bkn) +4000
