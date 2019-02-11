Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Joel Embiid

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Joel Embiid

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Joel Embiid

By February 11, 2019

By: |

Feb 10, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dunks against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Joel Embiid – Philadelphia (vs Lakers)

37 points, 12-16 FG, 11-12 FT, 2 3PTs, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

Embiid one-upped The King and got the Sixers a huge win over the Lakers.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

(The Hoops Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Hoops Manifesto

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home