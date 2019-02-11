This photo shows how jacked, muscular Ole Miss WR DK Metcalf actually is

In case you didn’t know exactly who D.K. Metcalf is, now that NFL Draft season is rapidly approaching, you will soon.

Metcalf is one of the most jacked wide receivers to come out of college in recent years, as the 6-foot-four, 225-pound athlete is clearly all muscle. The Ole Miss product figures to help NFL teams in need of a big, physical target to help them in the red zone and in short-yardage situations to move the chains.

This photo shows just how big Metcalf is. He’s built like a linebacker or running back, and you wouldn’t even know he’s a receiver from looking at him.

Oh and he's also standing next to AJ Brown, who is not a small human either HT @rebelHart2 pic.twitter.com/VpjcreE66a — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) February 11, 2019

It appears that the extra time in the weight room has really paid off, and will be interesting to see if Metcalf could be drafted on Day 2, rather than Day 3.