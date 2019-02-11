UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Feb 11/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Daniel Cormier
|688
|2
|2
|2
|Stipe Miocic
|446
|3
|3
|Cain Velasquez
|360.5
|4
|4
|7
|Alistair Overeem
|183
|5
|5
|4
|Francis Ngannou
|181
|6
|NR
|Ben Rothwell
|172
|7
|6
|3
|Derrick Lewis
|167
|8
|7
|9
|Aleksei Oleinik
|166.5
|9
|8
|6
|Alexander Volkov
|136.5
|10
|9
|8
|Junior dos Santos
|126.5
|11
|10
|10
|Marcin Tybura
|112
|12
|11
|5
|Curtis Blaydes
|111
|13
|12
|12
|Tai Tuivasa
|100.5
|14
|15
|14
|Walt Harris
|100
|15
|13
|13
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|89
|16
|14
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|73.5
|17
|17
|16
|Stefan Struve
|50
|18
|16
|15
|Andrei Arlovski
|41
|19
|18
|11
|Justin Willis
|38
|20
|19
|Adam Wieczorek
|31
|21
|20
|Dmitriy Sosnovskiy
|30
|22
|21
|Cyril Asker
|29.5
|23
|22
|Juan Espino
|25
|23
|22
|Maurice Greene
|25
|25
|25
|Chris De La Rocha
|22.5
|25
|25
|Daniel Spitz
|22.5
|27
|24
|Junior Albini
|21
|28
|27
|Marcelo Golm
|20
|29
|28
|Chase Sherman
|18.5
|30
|NR
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|10
|30
|29
|Juan Adams
|10
|32
|30
|Arjan Singh Bhullar
|9
|33
|32
|Allen Crowder
|5
|33
|31
|Augusto Sakai
|5
|35
|32
|Blagoy Ivanov
|0
|35
|NR
|Greg Hardy
|0
|35
|32
|Justin Frazier
|0
|35
|32
|Michel Batista
|0
|35
|32
|Sergey Pavlovich
|0
Check back Monday for our light heavyweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
