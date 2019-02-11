UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Feb 11/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank 1 1 1 Daniel Cormier 688 2 2 2 Stipe Miocic 446 3 3 Cain Velasquez 360.5 4 4 7 Alistair Overeem 183 5 5 4 Francis Ngannou 181 6 NR Ben Rothwell 172 7 6 3 Derrick Lewis 167 8 7 9 Aleksei Oleinik 166.5 9 8 6 Alexander Volkov 136.5 10 9 8 Junior dos Santos 126.5 11 10 10 Marcin Tybura 112 12 11 5 Curtis Blaydes 111 13 12 12 Tai Tuivasa 100.5 14 15 14 Walt Harris 100 15 13 13 Shamil Abdurakhimov 89 16 14 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 73.5 17 17 16 Stefan Struve 50 18 16 15 Andrei Arlovski 41 19 18 11 Justin Willis 38 20 19 Adam Wieczorek 31 21 20 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy 30 22 21 Cyril Asker 29.5 23 22 Juan Espino 25 23 22 Maurice Greene 25 25 25 Chris De La Rocha 22.5 25 25 Daniel Spitz 22.5 27 24 Junior Albini 21 28 27 Marcelo Golm 20 29 28 Chase Sherman 18.5 30 NR Jairzinho Rozenstruick 10 30 29 Juan Adams 10 32 30 Arjan Singh Bhullar 9 33 32 Allen Crowder 5 33 31 Augusto Sakai 5 35 32 Blagoy Ivanov 0 35 NR Greg Hardy 0 35 32 Justin Frazier 0 35 32 Michel Batista 0 35 32 Sergey Pavlovich 0





Check back Monday for our light heavyweight rankings

