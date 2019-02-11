WWE News: Becky Lynch Match Discussed For ‘SummerSlam’, Intergender Match Scrapped, ‘Raw’ Stars Get Name Changes

Last week it was reported that local advertisements were promoting a Dean Ambrose vs Nia Jax intergender singles match at the upcoming WWE live event in Jonesboro on February 22nd.

According to Post Wrestling, WWE reached out to the site and informed them the match advertisement is outdated and “incorrect.” The bout would have played off the recent TV angles featuring Nia Jax humiliating Dean Ambrose, who is expected to be finishing up with WWE when his contract expires in April.

‘Raw’ Stars Get Name Changes

WWE Raw stars Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight, collectively known as Heavy Machinery, made their main roster debuts in recent weeks as part of the company-wide shake up which began at the end of December.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has decided to drop the last names of Dozovic and Knight, and the duo will now be known simply as Otis and Tucker. They will retain their team name, Heavy Machinery, as they attempt to climb the ranks of the WWE tag team division on Raw.

Becky Lynch Match Discussed For SummerSlam

The Observer is also reporting that WWE is already discussing early plans for Becky Lynch at SummerSlam this year, and the company is looking to have the Smackdown Live star face Stephanie McMahon at the summer PPV. The match would stem from the recent angles done on TV in which Lynch has accused Stephanie McMahon and Triple H of holding her back by not allowing her to compete due to injury.

Most recently on Raw, Stephanie McMahon “suspended” Becky Lynch ahead of her big Title match against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania, and then on Smackdown Live the same week Lynch got physical with Triple H when she slapped The Game.

The idea behind the storyline involving Lynch and Stephanie McMahon is that WWE is somewhat trying to replicate the famous feud between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon during the Attitude Era in the 90’s.