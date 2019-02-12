Antonio Brown bids goodbye to Steelers with Twitter post, wants to be traded

The rubber has finally met the road it seems, as Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has finally come out and requested to be traded away to another NFL team.

Brown has pretty much said that in a number of different ways, stemming from the events leading up to the team’s Week 17 game against the Bengals, which he was benched for, after an altercation with Ben Roethlisberger at practice. Big Ben and Brown traded shots in comments to the media afterward, and the team made it clear they were shopping him, if the right offer came around. Brown didn’t directly address the topic of being traded, but he did say he and former Steelers linebacker James Harrison were planning to air the team’s dirty laundry on an Instagram live stream, although that never happened.

But now he’s making his intentions clear as day, which he did in this tweet.

Thank you SteelerNation for a big 9 years…time to move on and forward……….✌🏽 #NewDemands pic.twitter.com/fbIoFNdqK4 — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 12, 2019

ESPN’s Adam Schefter did confirm that Brown formally requested a trade from the team.

Antonio Brown has not been traded nor has he been released. But Brown wants a trade and he officially has requested that from the Steelers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2019

We now know that it’s not just the Steelers that want Brown gone (for the right price). AB himself has now made it clear he wants out as well. Stay tuned.