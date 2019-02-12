Bradley Beal has funny reaction to blatant missed traveling call

Bradley Beal went viral when he got away with one of the most blatant traveling violations you’ll ever see, even by NBA standards.

Beal took roughly five steps upon driving to the hoop during Monday’s game against the Pistons, yet traveling was not called, as you can see below.

Hope Bradley Beal enjoyed his little stroll in the park pic.twitter.com/ZZWbXAoHSf — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 12, 2019

The clip was all over social media, and it didn’t take Beal long to get wind of it. He tweeted out a funny “defense” to serve as his official reaction to the play shortly thereafter.

Look clean to me 😂😂🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/xyx0qlF3wd — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) February 12, 2019

Good luck defending that particular move. Blake Griffin’s reaction said it all — he knew it was a travel.