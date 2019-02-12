Breaking Down the NBA All-Star Rosters

Breaking Down the NBA All-Star Rosters

Updates

Breaking Down the NBA All-Star Rosters

By February 12, 2019

By: |

The NBA All-Star Game is just around the corner and the rosters have been set!  Once again, the NBA has decided to go with a format where the top vote-getters pick their own All-Star Team from the remaining roster members.  Basketball fans are lining up at online betting sites to wager on the All-Star Game.  Just like last year, the 2019 All-Star Game should be a classic!

Building Team LeBron

As the leading vote-getter, LeBron was given the first pick in the draft and for the second straight year, the three-time NBA champ chose Kevin Durant with his first selection, once again putting arguably the two best players of this generation on the same team. His next pick certainly wasn’t a shock either as he chose ex-teammate and renewed bestie Kyrie Irving, whom he also battled on Thursday night in a classic Lakers-Celtics matchup. He finished off his starting five with Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard and reigning MVP James Harden of the Houston Rockets.

LeBron’s first pick of the reserve round was easily the most entertaining segment of the All-Star Game Draft as he used his first pick to select Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans. Davis has obviously been linked to LeBron and the Lakers in numerous trade talks since announcing his desire to leave New Orleans and TNT host Ernie Johnson made sure to ask LeBron if he really wanted Davis as his teammate, which brought a chuckle from James in a great exchange in which Giannis jumped into as well.

James followed up that selection with Klay Thompson, which also wasn’t a surprise as there still is that slight chance that the three-point specialist joins James in L.A. over the summer when he hits free agency. Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons (who came over from Team Giannis in a trade for Russell Westbrook), LaMarcus Aldridge, Karl-Anthony Towns and Bradley Beal will also join Team LeBron in the black jerseys in Charlotte on Sunday, February 17.

There was one final selection for LeBron as he had to choose between Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki, both of whom were added to the All-Star Game players pool for nostalgia’s sake (and deservedly so) recently and to the surprise of nobody, James chose Wade, giving the great friends and former teammates one last time to share the court. Wade would later say that all he wants from the weekend is one more chance to throw LeBron a lob. Fantastic.

Building Team Giannis

LeBron James chose Kevin Durant with the first overall selection and Giannis wasted little time in choosing Durant’s teammate, three-time NBA champion and six-time NBA All-Star Stephen Curry with his first pick from the pool of starters. Antetokounmpo chose size with his next pick, selecting Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who will be making his second appearance in the All-Star Game. Giannis rounded out his starting five with Oklahoma City’s Paul George and Charlotte’s own Kemba Walker, who will get a chance to shine in front of his hometown fans.

Antetokounmpo had the first pick in the pool of reserves and showed great loyalty by choosing his Bucks teammate, first-time All-Star Khris Middleton, and followed it up by selecting Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who will also be making his inaugural All-Star appearance and is having a monster year in Denver, averaging 20.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 7.7 assists. Also joining Team Giannis from the reserve pool are Blake Griffin, D’Angelo Russell, Nikola Vucevic, Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, who was originally chosen by LeBron but was traded for Ben Simmons after the draft had concluded. Yes, an All-Star Game trade actually happened on the day of the official NBA Trade Deadline.

The final player for Team Giannis will be Dirk Nowitzki, who along with Dwyane Wade was chosen by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to be included in the All-Star Game festivities due to their amazing contributions to the game over the years. This will be Dirk’s 14th All-Star Game appearance, joining Michael Jordan, Karl Malone and Jerry West in a tie for fourth on the all-time list.

The Final Rosters:

Team LeBron

  • LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
  • Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
  • Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics
  • Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors
  • James Harden, Houston Rockets
  • Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
  • Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
  • Damian Lillard, Portland Trailblazers
  • Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
  • LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs
  • Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards
  • Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat

Team Giannis

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
  • Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
  • Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets
  • Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
  • Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons
  • D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets
  • Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic
  • Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors
  • Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks

Updates

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More sportsdaily
Home