Breaking Down the NBA All-Star Rosters

The NBA All-Star Game is just around the corner and the rosters have been set! Once again, the NBA has decided to go with a format where the top vote-getters pick their own All-Star Team from the remaining roster members. Basketball fans are lining up at online betting sites to wager on the All-Star Game. Just like last year, the 2019 All-Star Game should be a classic!

Building Team LeBron

As the leading vote-getter, LeBron was given the first pick in the draft and for the second straight year, the three-time NBA champ chose Kevin Durant with his first selection, once again putting arguably the two best players of this generation on the same team. His next pick certainly wasn’t a shock either as he chose ex-teammate and renewed bestie Kyrie Irving, whom he also battled on Thursday night in a classic Lakers-Celtics matchup. He finished off his starting five with Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard and reigning MVP James Harden of the Houston Rockets.

LeBron’s first pick of the reserve round was easily the most entertaining segment of the All-Star Game Draft as he used his first pick to select Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans. Davis has obviously been linked to LeBron and the Lakers in numerous trade talks since announcing his desire to leave New Orleans and TNT host Ernie Johnson made sure to ask LeBron if he really wanted Davis as his teammate, which brought a chuckle from James in a great exchange in which Giannis jumped into as well.