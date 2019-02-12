Hawks fans taunt LeBron James with Kobe Bryant chant (Video)

Lakers superstar LeBron James is no stranger to getting heckled during road games, and sure enough, that’s exactly what happened during Tuesday night’s showdown with the Hawks.

Fans at State Farm Arena attempted to make life difficult for James at the free-throw line in the waning seconds of the game’s first quarter.

James went to the line to attempt a pair of free throws, and fans chanted the following at him while he was preparing for the first one.

“Kobe’s better!” they yelled.

James did end up missing the free throw, so maybe their efforts had some level of effect on him.

Either way, it does seem like the comparisons between James and Bryant aren’t slowing down anytime soon.