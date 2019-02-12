How to Watch Manchester United vs PSG Live Stream Online

Back to UEFA Champions League 2019. We have the Round of 16 matches starting today. Manchester United will face Paris-Saint Germain on 12th February 2019. You can find an official list of streaming channels to watch the game here. The all-time famous match is just a few moments away from kick-off as the Manchester United will face the mighty PSG football team. Of course, the red devils are looking in sublime form and try their best to beat the PSG Team. They have won 10 out of their 11 games under the support of their fantastic manager. For the fans who like to watch Manchester United vs PSG Online, we have got some tremendous list of options for you.

On the other hand, PSG has made dominance for a few years now. PSG are the hot favorites in the tournament where their striker’s Neymar and Cavani are in terrific form. They are the recent world cup stars and are practicing to the best possible extent. But, when we talk about PSG’s defenders, some weakness lies in this case. Thomas Meunier is suffering an injury, and the team will have to find its replacement as soon as possible.

Game: Manchester United vs PSG

Date: 12th February 2019

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester (England)

Event: UEFA Champions League

Start time: 20:00 (UTC/GMT+0, local time)

Manchester United vs PSG Live Streaming Free Online Channels

The match is held on the 12th of February 2019, and the fans of both clubs are going gaga over it. It is 2019, and the world is slowly moving towards a complete cord cutter way. Over the Internet, you can watch almost every possible sports game anywhere and anywhere.

Therefore, we have done the hard work and have brought you some of the best ways to watch Manchester United vs. PSG Online.

BT Sport 2

To watch Manchester United vs PSG Online, BT Sport 2 is the number one option. The streaming service delivers viewing in free case view or excellent choices. Still, the majority of channels offered by BT Sports 2 are based on the free view category.

All that you require is a good speed internet connection and a compatible device. Even on mobile devices, you can easily use BT Sports 2 to watch Manchester United vs. PSG match anytime and from anywhere.

B/R Live USA

B/Live is an all-new streaming service that allows streaming of different sports shows and events. On the screen of your choice, you can get just down the B/Live app and easily watch Manchester United vs. PSG Online.

At present, the streaming company is delivering free live contents where every content quality is of high definition. Also, it even boasts a premium plan that comes with some of the best value-added features. Altogether, you can use B/R Live USA to watch the entire UEFA Champions League with grace and comfort.

SONY Liv

Either paid or free with a little delay, you can watch Manchester United vs PSG Online using the SONY Liv App. At present, the app supports almost every streaming platform namely Android, iOS, Windows and Mac.

Sony Liv delivers online streaming video content in high quality whereas you need a good speed connection.

After which, you can either choose the free plan or the premium one to watch Manchester United vs. PSG Online.

DAZN

DAZN comes with a pay per view plan where at a costing of $9.99 per month, you can easily watch Manchester United vs. PSG Online. Though for the first month, the company delivers free viewing for a complete one month.

DAZN all over the world is well-known for delivering quality streaming services. Right from the main sports event to exclusive ones, DAZN is delivering quality streaming services and is the best one to watch Manchester United vs. PSG Online.

FuboTV

Starting their journey as a pure sports streaming service, FuboTV has come a long way. Their pricing is set at $44.99 per month where you can have access to 75+ channels allowing two simultaneous connections together.

Also, FuboTV gives support for Fire TV, Roku and delivers exceptional quality on every streaming platform. Even if you don’t want to pay upfront, FuboTV gives a 7-days free trial period. In the free period, you can test FuboTV services, and if everything goes well, you can go ahead and purchase the premium option.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV has partnered with every single primary platform where you get quality streaming for every sports event. At pricing of $40 per month, you can avail a whopping list of 70 channels out of which 15 channels are sports ones.

Though, the company doesn’t give any trial period. For which, you will have to test the service, and if everything goes well, you can go ahead and purchase the premium plan, as per your likings.

Predicted Line-ups

Check out the team lineups for Manchester United vs PSG game below.

Manchester United

De Gea, Young, Smalling, Jones, Shaw; Herrera, Matic, Pogba; Lingard, Rashford, Martial

PSG

Buffon, Kehrer, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Marquinhos, Verratti; Nkunku, Di Maria, Draxler; Mbappe

Conclusion

Spanning throughout the entire article, I hope you have got the best ones to watch Manchester United vs PSG Online. Along with the current match, above streaming services can let you watch every single game of UEFA champions league. Either free or premium, you can choose your preferred option and effortlessly watch this exciting encounter.