Mookie Betts shows off breakaway speed, football skills on gridiron (Video)

By February 12, 2019

By: |

Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts has great closing speed and he can fly — which is a big reason he’s been known to turn would-be base hits into fly ball outs.

Betts is one of the fastest players in MLB, and he’s a multi-sport athlete. He’s won a bowling tournament, and apparently, he’s pretty good at football as well. He recently worked out on the gridiron, and he showed that he can run some serious routes — and finish, too. Check out how he was able to get separation, and also haul in a great catch on a deep pass.

He may be 5’9″, but he plays like he’s a six-footer.

MLB, Red Sox

