Steelers fan throws Antonio Brown jersey in fireplace, lights it on fire (Video)

Steelers fans are treating Antonio Brown like they did Le’Veon Bell, when he refused to show up and sign his franchise tender.

Fans took to social media to blast Bell, then essentially froze him out, knowing that he wouldn’t be a part of their future plans.

And now they’re doing the same to Brown.

One particular fan took to Twitter and posted a video which showed him putting his AB Steelers jersey in the fireplace, then proceeding to set it on fire, along with a handwritten note that said “Actually…”.

Brown said his piece — requesting a trade — and now fans are responding.