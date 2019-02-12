The Ecstasy of Gold: 5 Best Title Fights of the Weekend

The championship fight. The pinnacle of achievement across combat sports for centuries. A premiere attraction that draws millions every year. But not all title bouts are created equally.

So which title bouts every week are the ones to watch? We’ll look over every title fight from across the combat sports landscape and give you the five best based on five criteria:

Competitiveness: Is this an even matchup? Or just a warm body to throw at a champion? It’s a title fight, so we want the best possible at that division in that promotion.

Excitement: How exciting will this fight be? A clash of two elite talents throwing everything they have at each other in an attempt to win the gold? Or a half-dead plod-fest devoid of action or risk?

Juice: A sort of catch-all term for all the factors behind the matchup. Is there a story leading up to the match? A true rivalry? Anticipated rematch? Do the fighters dislike each other? Were the circumstances leading to the fight extraordinary, or was it just a promoter putting two names against each other? Is there a lot of excitement or hype going into it?

Prestige: Applies to the belt itself, but also to the fighter wearing it. Is this a long-tenured champion defending? Is this an interim title or one that was vacated? Has the champion increased the prestige of the title or is this a fight that will increase the prestige of it?

Viewing Ease: We all don't mind suffering for our art (or hobbies), but sometimes paying twenty dollars for a choppy stream, or searching your cable plan for a channel you're pretty sure was just invented three days ago in the 6000s isn't the best of times. How easy, affordable, and stress-free is this bout to watch?

So here are your five best gold options for the weekend.

5. Lion Fight Cruiserweight Championship: Chip Moraza-Pollard (c) (9-0) vs. Juan Cervantes (30-8-1)

When/Where: Saturday, 11:00pm, CBS Sports

Competitiveness: 5: Moraza-Pollard was a floundering MMA fighter who decided to focus his efforts in muay thai, and he has flourished with flying colors every since. Cervantes is a world-traveled veteran, who has won championships all over the world. Most recently in October, winning a WTKA world title in two weeks’ notice.

Excitement: 3

Juice: 1

Prestige: 2: Goddamned shame about Lion Fight. They were making real inroads and were a hot promotion and the top muay thai promotion in the States, even running in Vegas on Fridays on huge UFC weekends like an eight-limbed NXT, but their usual slot on AXS is gone, their cards are sporadic, and most of their efforts have been with Muay Thai Grand Prix in Europe. My point is, it doesn’t have the clout is used to.

Viewing Ease: 3

Total: 14

4. WBA Super World Featherweight Championship: Leo Santa Cruz (c) (35-1-1) vs. Rafael Rivera (26-2-2)

When/Where: Saturday, 8:00pm, FOX

Competitiveness: 2: Unlike last week when Hugo Ruiz stepped up on last-minute notice, Rivera is most certainly not a former world champion. Both attempts at an NABF title were thwarted. So this is a longshot of longshots.

Excitement: 3

Juice: 1: Well, shit. Another week, another boxing title fight last-minute pull-out. This time, it was Miguel Flores suffering an ankle injury and Rivera stepping up.

Prestige: 5

Viewing Ease: 5

Total: 16

t2. WBA “Regular” World Middleweight Championship: Rob Brant (c) (24-1) vs. Khasan Baysangurov (17-0)

When/Where: Friday, 9:00pm, ESPN

Competitiveness: 4: Khasan is a fine enough mandatory, but he isn’t at a world-title level yet. If he loses this, he probably rebounds, gets some bigger names, and he’ll be ready to reload and get after it again. Needs a touch more seasoning, but fear not, the kid is only 21.

Excitement: 3

Juice: 2: Brant returns to his native Minnesota a conquering hero after winning the world title, and Minnesotans are rabid fans of their own.

Prestige: 4

Viewing Ease: 4

Total: 17

t2. Vacant Invicta Flyweight Championship: Pearl Gonzalez (9-3) vs. Vanessa Porto (20-8)

When/Where: Friday, 8:00pm, UFC Fight Pass

Competitiveness: 5

Excitement: 2

Juice: 3: This will be Porto’s third crack at Invicta 125lb gold, and maybe her last chance at gold or a spot in the UFC. She’s been in Invicta for six and a half years now, a hell of a loyal soldier, but she’ll be 35 in a month, and it might be now or never.

Prestige: 3

Viewing Ease: 4: So, this is a decision you all and myself will have to make about Fight Pass. it’s no longer a UFC product. A few fights here and there, but most of the Fight Pass cards and fights are going to ESPN+. So, if you’re comfortable using Fight Pass as a combat sports platform, then you’ll enjoy it. All of Glory, Invicta, Roy Jones boxing, lots of grappling, muay thai, Eddie Bravo, etc… but if you subscribe for just UFC content, you’ll get the archives, but live fights are just about done.

Total: 17

1. Vacant LFA Light Heavyweight Championship: Clayton York (4-0) vs. Julius Anglickas (3-1)

When/Where: Friday, 10:00pm, AXS

Competitiveness: 5

Excitement: 5: Seven wins between them and six finishes. With the 205 division the most barren in the UFC, the winner here isn’t more than a couple wins from a title shot.

Juice: 3: Same as any LFA title fight, a title gives you a ticket to the UFC. No pressure.

Prestige: 2

Viewing Ease: 3

Total: 18