Tuesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Purdue at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at St. Joseph’s — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

LSU at Kentucky — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Wisconsin — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston College — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Akron — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Fordham — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Ohio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Rider at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Drake at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Marquette at DePaul — Fox Sports Net, 8 p.m.

Michigan at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Butler at St. John’s — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Duke at Louisville — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Kansas State at Texas — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Arkansas at Missouri — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Air Force at UNLV — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

San Diego State at Colorado State — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

B1G Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

B1G Basketball Pregame 2019 — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Women’s

Campbell at Hampton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Winthrop — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

High Point at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iona at Rider — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Stetson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw State at North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Monmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Longwood — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma State — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Central, 8 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Michigan at Notre Dame — SNY, 7:30 p.m.

Dogs

143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Afternoon Session, Piers 92/94, New York, NY

Breed Judging — NatGeo Will, 1 p.m.

Evening Session, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Sporting, Working and Terrior Groups/Best in Show — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

The Westminster Preshow Live — FS1, 7 p.m.

Golf

School of Golf: Chapter 3: Putting Class — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Advisor Round Trip: Melbourne — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

2019 February Series, Budweiser Gardens, London, Ontario, Canada

Canada vs. United States — TSN2/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show — ESPNews, midnight

MLB

MLB Now — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America: Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta — NBA TV Canada/Spectrum SportsNet/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia — TNT/Sportsnet One, 8 p.m.

Orlando at New Orleans — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Utah at Golden State — TNT/Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

Greensboro Swarm at Grand Rapids Drive — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Westchester Knicks at Capital City Go-Go — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Windy City Bulls — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Northern Arizona Suns — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

Chicago at Boston — NBCSN/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Chicago/NESN, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Buffalo — MSG Plus 2/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus — NBC Sports Washington/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet West/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa — Fox Sports Carolinas/TSN5/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis — MSG Plus/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

New York Rangers at Winnipeg — MSG Network/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado — TSN4/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas — Fox Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 9:45 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Toronto at Colorado & Arizona at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Arizona at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

La Liga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 3 p.m.

Fútbol en Serio Punto — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, noon

The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Dontrelle Inman — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Cheddar Sports — Cheddar, 10 p.m.

The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti — HBO, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Qatar Total Open, Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

2nd Round — beIN Sports, 5:30 a.m.

Center Court: ATP Tour (Rotterdam, Netherlands/New York Open)/WTA Tour (Qatar Total Open) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16: 1st Leg, Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester United vs. Paris Saint-Germain — Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m./TNT, 3 p.m.

Round of 16: 1st Leg, Stadio Olímpico, Rome, Italy

AS Roma vs. FC Porto — Galavision, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Galavision/Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m.

B/R Football Matchday — TNT, 2 p.m.

B/R Football Post Match — TNT, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.