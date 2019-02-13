AEW News: 'Double Or Nothing' Sells Out In Record Time, Kenny Omega Teases WWE Top Stars, Big Batista Update

Tickets officially went on-sale this week for All Elite Wrestling’s Double Or Nothing PPV, and to say the show sold out is somewhat of an understatement.

Cody Rhodes noted on Twitter that the show, taking place on May 25th in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, sold out in just four minutes, and fans from every state in the country, including Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, purchased tickets to the highly anticipated event.

• Tickets purchased from all 50 states domestically(plus Puerto Rico / D.C) • 9 countries. Canada, UK, Mexico, Australia, Costa Rica, Finland, Germany, Panama, Austria • 1st same day sellout for pro-wrestling in Vegas ever! Thank you fans for going “all in” on this dream. pic.twitter.com/F5oi8A7uDu — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 13, 2019

Kenny Omega Teases WWE Top Stars

In related news, Kenny Omega had fans buzzing today as he Tweeted an update on his progress in the video game Apex Legends, and dropped a “new day” reference, along with an Apex Predator hashtag.

Fans online picked up on the possible references to WWE stars The New Day and Randy Orton, who have connections to Kenny Omega and AEW. Several weeks ago, it was reported that a top WWE star, who is currently under contract with the company, has a massive offer on the table from WWE, and the star in question was rumored to be Randy Orton. It should be stressed that both the report of the top WWE star, along with the mention of Randy Orton, are simply rumors at this point, and nothing has been confirmed regarding a top WWE name jumping ship to AEW.

With regards to The New Day, they have history with The Elite outside of the wrestling ring, as they competed against one another at the E3 gaming convention back in 2018.

Day 1 was rough, but today is a New Day. I can safely say that you guys were right. I’m liking this. #ApexPredator #ApexEliteWrestling #ApexLegends pic.twitter.com/YAkroBDNic — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) February 13, 2019

Big Batista Update

Earlier this week, we reported via Pro Wrestling Sheet that former WWE Champion Dave Batista is in “deep talks” with WWE about a return match at WrestleMania 35.

The report also noted that Batista has been contacted by AEW, and is considering the offers being made by both wrestling companies.

PWInsider is now reporting that Batista actually met with WWE officials at company headquarters in Stamford, CT, back on February 7th, to discuss a return match.

With regards to a possible Batista opponent should he accept WWE’s return offer, it’s worth noting that the PWInsider report added that Triple H has in fact been cleared to return to the ring following injury, making a mach at WrestleMania possible for The Game.

With Batista and Triple H previously teasing a WrestleMania match at the Smackdown 1,000 special, the bout could feasibly happen considering Triple H has been cleared for action, but it remains to be seen if Batista will agree to return to WWE for a match in April.