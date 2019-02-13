Ben Simmons and Brett Brown accidentally share a moment mid game

Sixers head coach Brett Brown was forced to share a moment with Ben Simmons on Wednesday night.

Love was in the air in New York City on Wednesday night for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers came into Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks, in an attempt to get some redemption after Tuesday’s loss against the Boston Celtics. All is going well for the Sixers, who are expected to dominate New York, but you can always guarantee a ridiculously lousy pass or two from some of the Sixers young stars.

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are some of the best rising stars in the NBA, but they definitely have a ton they can work on. One thing is for sure, they both make some boneheaded decisions when it comes to passing the ball. And once again, Embiid forced a terrible pass to Simmons, which caused him to almost get sent over the table. Fortunately, Simmons’ head coach Brett Brown was right there to catch him.

Brown saves Simmons from going overboard