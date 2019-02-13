European Lotteries to descend on Betting on Football

Major operators from 17 different jurisdictions are using next month’s Betting on Football conference a Stamford Bridge as the perfect opportunity to meet and discuss the future of sports betting in their sector.

The European Lotteries association (EL) will host a meeting for members of its Sport Working Group in London on Tuesday 19 March, which is part of the wider Betting on Football Conference at Stamford Bridge on 19-22 March.

EL is the umbrella organisation of national lotteries operating games of chance for the public benefit, which brings together both state-owned and private operators, both profit and non-profit, who operate on behalf of the state.

Olli Sarekoski, Chair of EL Sports Committee, said: “We are pleased that our Sport Working Group has been planned around the Betting on Football Conference. Embracing responsible innovation in sports betting as part of the event is of great importance for the Lotteries; our Working Group members will have the chance to join 2,000 delegates at Stamford Bridge, interact with like-minded professionals and get up to date with the most interesting developments in the sports betting sector.”

The Sport Working Group holds 17 members, who will each have the chance to discuss a wide range of key topics at this #bofcon meeting, including sports integrity, sports policy and the planning and content for upcoming European Lotteries’ internal events, along with updates on the EL Sport Award.

The group includes representatives from the likes of Danske Spil (Denmark), Veikkaus (Finland), FDJ (France), Hrvatska Lutrija (Croatia), Szerencsejáték Zrt. (Hungary), Lottomatica (Italy), SAZKA (Czech Republic), Tipp3 (Austria), LOTTO Bayern (Germany), Norsk Tipping (Norway), Svenska Spel (Sweden), Loterie Nationale (Belgium), OPAP (Greece) and Sisal (Italy).

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO & Founder of SBC, commented: “European state lotteries are large, important players when it comes to sports betting in their markets, both operationally and politically, and as such provide an important perspective. They are an integral part of the Betting on Football conference, as we aim to bring together decision makers from both European and international operators to address the recent issues and opportunities in the sports betting industry.”

Betting on Football is known as the only trade conference that brings together decision makers from international operators to address the recent issues and opportunities in the sports betting industry, and this year focus will extend wider than football and betting based on requests from participating operators.

The six main conference tracks will discuss operator related topics within Leadership & Vision, Global Markets, Betting on Marketing, Product in Focus, Betting on Innovation and The Science of Compliance. The main conference will be complemented by Expert Forums such as PaymentExpert Forum, Digital Marketing Forum, and the Sponsorship Forum.

Stamford Bridge will once again provide the intimate setting for 2,000 senior execs and over 200 expert speakers, with world-class hospitality and plenty of business and networking opportunities between operators, key suppliers and industry stakeholders. In fact, 97.4% of those surveyed from last year’s event said they would return in 2019 and recommend the event to a colleague.

