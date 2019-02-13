Former Blackhawk Carcillo Continues Fight Against NHL

Daniel Carcillo, former Blackhawks player, known for his physicality on the ice is taking on the NHL in a new lawsuit. Fearless on the ice and known as an enforcer during two of the Blackhawks Stanley Cup Championships, Carcillo was given the name “Car Bomb” by fans.

Carcillo hanged up his skates at the age of thirty after having played the sport since the age of 4.

The 34-year-old was involved in nearly 100 fights during his career and was diagnosed with seven concussions. He has filed a claim against the National Hockey League, claiming that the league is responsible for his mental health. Carcillo struggles with anxiety and depression, two mental issues which he faced since he retired from the game.

He claims that despite being successful, running a business and having kids, he thinks about driving off and killing himself.

Steve Montador, a former player for the Blackhawks and best friend of Carcillo, was found dead at the age of 35. His condition wasn’t understood or known until after an autopsy found that he suffered from Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or CTE. The condition is widely known in the NFL and is also seen in other major sports. The issue with CTE is that it cannot be diagnosed until an autopsy is done.

Symptoms of a TBI can occur within days and last weeks or months, but long-term impacts are just starting to be understood.

Carcillo claims that other players didn’t understand the impact of the head trauma they endured, and they didn’t understand how the long-term effects would impact them. Dozens of players are suing the league over concussions, and believe that the league knew about some of the effects that these repeated head injuries would have on players.

The current lawsuit is suggesting that every player receive $22,000 and up to $75,000 in medical treatment. Carcillo claims that the settlement is an “insult.” He claims that the $22,000 is an insult, and he wants the league to pay for the treatment that he will have to receive for the rest of his life.

Players are able to opt out of the settlement, and Montador’s family has also decided to sue the league.

Long-term effects of CTE remain unknown as well as the impact that the condition will have on youth sports.

Carcillo recommends that the league inform players of the risks while others suggest that the game will have to change to take head injuries more seriously.