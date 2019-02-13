Joel Embiid nearly crashes into Tracy Morgan, Regina King diving for loose ball (Video)

DPOY candidate Joel Embiid is a large man, so when he comes flying in, it’s best to just get out of his way.

Embiid stands seven feet tall, and he has a muscular frame, so he can really cause an impact when he gets his legs churning, or is hurtling in a particular direction.

Two Hollywood stars learned that lesson on Wednesday night, as Regina King and Tracy Morgan were seated courtside for the Sixers-Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. At one point in the game, Embiid had a pass slip off his hands, so he attempted to track it down. The Sixers big man dived for it near the sideline, but he’s so large that he ended up flying into the crowd — nearly taking out King and Morgan in the process.

Embiid almost took out Regina King 😳 pic.twitter.com/sLW47zNfZR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2019

King’s reaction was priceless. She looked mortified.