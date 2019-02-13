Latest Bryce Harper update proves rumors of signing being delayed are true

Pitchers and catchers for a number of MLB teams have already reported, yet superstar slugger Bryce Harper remains unsigned.

Harper was the top free agent on the market heading into the winter, and while his camp has fielded some offers, the process has really dragged out. Unlike with Manny Machado, we haven’t even heard reports of teams offering him long-term deals, which could be because the asking price from superagent Scott Boras is exorbitant.

And even though spring training games will soon get underway, don’t expect that to speed up the process to sign Harper. It has dragged , and likely will continue to, according to former teammate Shawn Kelley — a good friend of Harper’s.

Rangers pitcher Shawn Kelley on where Bryce Harper will end up: "No idea. Talked to him the other day and he said it’s actually slower than you guys think it is." — TR Sullivan (@Sullivan_Ranger) February 13, 2019

“Slower than you guys think” would almost mean Harper’s impending offer is frozen in time, as it can’t really get much slower. During this time last season, nearly every major free agent was signed, yet this particular year has a number of elite players — Harper, Machado, Dallas Keuchel, Mike Moustakas, Marwin Gonzalez and Logan Morrison all unsigned.

Somehow has to give, otherwise we’re going to see these guys head into April looking out of shape, out of sync and off to extremely sluggish starts.