NBA Ball Hog Statistical Rankings: February Update

By February 13, 2019

Oct 17, 2018; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox (20) is defended by Atlanta Hawks center Alex Len (25) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

My task was simple enough – I wanted to figure out, statistically, who the biggest ball hog/black hole/teammate from hell/etc. was in the NBA.  With the plethora of stats available today, it shouldn’t be too hard to figure that out, I surmised.  While I was researching what stats I should use – Usage %, Assist % – I stumbled across a now defunct site – Basketball-Statistics – that had already done this back in 2009.  Perfect!

After giving their formula some thought and test drives, it seems to pass muster.  You can check out the formula here, but in summary it takes into account how much a player uses up his team’s possessions (Usage %), how well he shoots (True Shooting %) and how often he sets up his teammates (Assist %).  It also takes into account what position on the court the player plays and adjusts the formula based on the average numbers players playing the same position puts on the board.  So, for a true ball hog, we are looking for a guy with an above average Usage Rate (above 20%) who shoots poorly and doesn’t pass.

So far this season, the rookies have not been shy about chucking, and the Bulls’ Antonio Blakeney and New York’s Kevin Knox leads the way.  At the other end of the spectrum, Nikola Jokic, James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo are as anti-ball hog as you can get.

 

Here’s our top 20 at this point.

 NBA Ball Hog Statistical Ranking

(updated after Feb 12th games, only players with a qualifying amount of minutes played included)

Rank Last Ball Hog Score
1 1 Antonio Blakeney Wing 92.9
2 2 Kevin Knox Big 91.1
3 4 Collin Sexton Point Guard 77.9
4 8 Andre Drummond Big 76.8
5 6 Hassan Whiteside Big 76.2
6 5 Kelly Oubre Wing 75.6
7 3 Harrison Barnes Big 75.1
8 17 Marvin Bagley Big 73.4
9 13 Andrew Wiggins Wing 72.0
10 11 Jaylen Brown Wing 69.0
11 7 Mario Hezonja Wing 68.5
12 9 Klay Thompson Wing 64.9
13 14 Eric Gordon Wing 63.4
14 20 Terrence Ross Wing 60.5
15 16 Jayson Tatum Wing 59.0
16 NR Jaren Jackson Big 58.6
17 NR Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Wing 56.0
18 NR T.J. Warren Big 55.9
19 NR Alex Len Big 55.5
20 NR Serge Ibaka Big 55.2

 

