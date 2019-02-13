NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: LeBron James

Hoops Manifesto

By February 13, 2019

Feb 12, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

LeBron James – Lakers (vs Atlanta)

28 points, 9-11 FT, 3 3PTs, 11 rebounds, 16 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

A big game from The King wasn’t enough to top the juggernaut Hawks (sarcasm).

 

