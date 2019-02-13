Online Sports Betting Through the Years: How Far Has It Gone?

The beginning of the year is looking bright for the online gambling industry, especially with increasing talks about legalization in various US states and other countries around the world. But bans and regulations never stopped online gambling from skyrocketing over the years. In fact, at least 50% of Americans 18 years old and above admitted to placing a bet at least once in their life, according to a survey.

In May 2018, sports betting finally took a historic step when the US Supreme Court lifted its federal law ban, ending a years-long battle for legalization led by New Jersey. But before we look forward to the future, let’s take a look back at how far online sports betting has gone through the years:

The First Online Wager

It was a regular match between soccer teams Hereford United and Tottenham Hotspur in an FA Cup in 1996 that gave birth to online sports betting. History was made on that match when Intertops took the first ever online sports wager in its first online betting site for $50 from a Finnish customer. Since then, online sports betting skyrocketed to fame and placing bets on sports events has never been the same.

The Challenges in Legislation and Regulation

With online sports betting taking off so swiftly, there was no proper regulation or legislation to manage it. Hundreds of websites sprouted on the internet, most of which operated without a proper license. In the 90s, more trustworthy online sports betting sites were started by companies that focused on being part of the industry.

However, more scam sites also sprouted to take advantage of the popularity of online sports betting and rip gamblers off their money. Luckily, these websites are now better regulated and only a few scam sites remain on the web.

The Rise of the Best Betting Websites

Since Intertops introduced the first online betting site, many sportsbooks have followed suit including some of the oldest names in the industry like Ladbrokes, William Hill, Coral and BetVictor. Newcomer Bet365 also broke into the industry and became a popular choice for many bettors and had revenues of over £2.3 billion in 2017.

The Most Popular Sports to Bet On

Sports bettors have their own favorite sports to place their bets on, but the most betted sport in the world is still soccer or football. American football ranks second followed by basketball, tennis, cricket, golf, Formula 1 and boxing.

In the United States, NFL is still a favorite event for many sports bettors with the NFL Super Bowl being the most anticipated event in the US and gaining the most bets every year. In Europe, on the other hand, football is still the number one sport that people place their bets on because there are many leagues to choose from and events take place all throughout the year. Horse racing is a league of its own with more bets than any other sport in the world.

The Rise of E-sports Betting

These days, there’s a new sport in town and it is starting to gain popularity for bettors too. E-sports or electronic sports is a competition for video games that take place between professional players and teams. Some of the most popular games played in e-sports include first-person shooter, real-time strategy, battle royal games and multiplayer online battle arena. Since it started in the late 2000s, e-sport events have gained so much popularity among video gaming fans that bookmakers started accepting bets for them.

In fact, this year, more than 427 million spectators will be watching an e-sport competition through streaming media platforms and those who want to learn how to place their bets on these competitions can just visit a website that has all the important information about e-sports betting.

Looking Forward to the Future of Online Sports Betting

Sports betting is already worth $104 billion and it keeps on growing by the minute. And with the recent Supreme Court ruling lifting the prohibition of sports betting at the state level, more doors are opening for sports betting websites to flourish in the industry.

Around 1 in 5 Americans say they’ve placed a bet in the last year and nearly 70% of bettors gamble at least once a week. This means that the betting market will continue to grow rapidly, especially after the huge success of the recent Super Bowl in the US. Most sports bettors say that they gamble because of the high that they get from winning while some say they love the feeling of anticipation while watching sports events and finding out if their bets win.

Indeed, online sports betting has come a long way since the first wager in 1996, and the future is looking bright for the industry in the coming years.