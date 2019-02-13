WWE News: Women’s Division To Undergo Changes, Backstage Update On Asuka’s Future, Kofi Talks ‘Elimination Chamber’

This week on WWE Smackdown Live, Kofi Kingston made blue brand history when he spent one hour in a gauntlet match, the longest amount of time any superstar has ever lasted in a match on Smackdown.

Kofi next looks ahead to Elimination Chamber on Sunday night, as he will be taking Mustafa Ali’s place inside the chamber for a chance to become the new WWE Champion. Kingston will compete alongside AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe, Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy in the match.

Ahead of the big PPV on Sunday, Kingston issued the below Tweet.

As we stare unto the horizon and observe the perils that lie ahead, we step forward, towards the danger…and we fight. Because we just do not know any other way. See you Sunday. #EliminationChamber — Rob gronKOFski (@TrueKofi) February 13, 2019

With Ronda Rousey set to defend her WWE Raw Women’s Title at WrestleMania 35 against two Smackdown stars, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, the women’s division could be seeing some changes in 2019, as WWE also crowns inaugural women’s tag team champions at Elimination Chamber.

According to WrestleVotes, the women’s division in WWE will slowly see talents appearing on both brands, which could be partially due to Smackdown Live moving to FOX Sports in October. When the move to FOX was initially announced, reports indicated that FOX executives were high on Ronda Rousey appearing on the blue brand, and with both FOX and NBCUniversal wanting top WWE stars on their respective shows, WWE might slowly begin integrating talents into both brands.

Source: the Women’s division roster is slowly going to be crossing over more between both shows. The plan is to have the Women’s Tag Team Champions appear on both brands initially, however, not on a weekly basis. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 13, 2019

In related news, Asuka has been noticeably downplayed on TV since winning the Smackdown Women’s Title at the Royal Rumble PPV, and that might have to do with the upcoming changes being made to the women’s division.

WrestleVotes is reporting WWE does in fact have plans for The Empress of Tomorrow at WrestleMania, but because company officials do not want “excessive” brand jumping before WrestleMania, Asuka is not in immediate creative plans as WWE is not favoring a PPV match for her against talents such as Lana and Zelina Vega.

Been getting a ton of Asuka questions. As far as I know, they do have a plan for Mania. Just wasn’t wise for Asuka to be featured the last few weeks. WWE doesn’t want excessive “brand jumping” prior to WM, leaving only Lana or Vega for Chamber. That’s not a PPV matchup WWE wanted — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 13, 2019

As of this writing, it remains unknown what WWE has planned for Asuka at WrestleMania, but it’s likely she will be the Smackdown Women’s Champion heading into the PPV in April, as the blue brand’s two biggest female stars, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, will be challenging for the Raw Title.