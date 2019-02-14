Cleveland Ballpark Mustard Forced to Drop Chief Wahoo

By: The Hall of Very Good | February 14, 2019



For more than 90 years, Bertman’s Original Ballpark Mustard has been as synonymous with Cleveland as Chief Wahoo

And, just like the Indians, the team’s official mustard is also scrapping the toothy red-faced visage. But get this, they’re not making the change voluntarily…they’re doing it because they have to.

Hi everyone! To clarify, the change of the @Indians logo was a directive required per the Cleveland Indians organization. As of January 1, 2019, all official partners must use either the "Block C" or script logos. — Bertman Original (@BertmanBallpark) February 13, 2019

You see, as of January 1, everyone who does business with the Cleveland baseball team are required to use the ‘Block C’ or script logos.

Makes sense, right?

Not to Indians fans on Twitter.

You've lost me. Crazy how you caved. — David A2Z/❤⛳🍻🍪 (@Davidfromthe216) February 13, 2019

Sad day!! Time to stop buying your mustard because of political correctness!! — Paul Prince (@paulprince) February 13, 2019

Very sad to see this happen. Caving in to the minority. I am glad I bought a bottle the other day. And FYI the Indians are still selling Chief Wahoo merchandise! It’s not gone — Mike in the 419 (@buckeyes883) February 13, 2019

Sorry to hear that gonna have to find a new mustard smh fucking Dolans sell outs #Fucktheallstargame — Block C Team. Winning the central is good enough (@Jarhead3534) February 14, 2019

Poppycock!! I don't eat mustard but still. Everyone even companies.. getting rid of Chief Wahoo…it is pretty pathetic. It isn't derogatory. Smdh #clevelandindians sellout. https://t.co/C65j99g3Ld — Uniquely Me #Resist #FBR 🇱🇷#FBRParty🌊 (@PsychicHealerC) February 13, 2019

Five hundred miles northwest of Cleveland, in suburban Madison, Wisconsin, sits the National Mustard Museum where, in the gift shop, they sell Bertman’s relatively problem-free.

“In the entire time we had the mustard with Chief Wahoo I think we had one or two complaints,” museum curator Barry Levenson told The Hall.

“We know that the old logo’s ‘retirement’ will make some people nostalgic,” Bertman CEO Michael Mintz added. “Bertman Original Ball Park Mustard has generations of fans because of its spicy goodness and our new branding looks great.”

Neat.